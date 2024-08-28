OPP looking to locate missing 15-year-old last seen in Ottawa

Police in Renfrew, Ont. are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at a mall in Ottawa last weekend.

Kassandra was last seen on Saturday around 8 p.m. at Bayshore Shopping Centre.

She is described as being 5’4”, with a thin build and long-black hair bleached on top. At the time she went missing, she was wearing glasses, dark-colour sweatpants, a hoodie and “likely a crop top.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and reference number E241143399.