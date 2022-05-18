OPP lay charges in fatal April crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a tractor-trailer driver involved in a crash on Highway 401 in April that killed three people, including two children.

Chantal Dendooven-Legault, 68, Émerik Giroux, 7, and Maélie Giroux, 3, from Laval, Que. were killed in the crash between their vehicle and a tractor trailer on the highway just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township on April 18. Two other people were injured.

OPP said Wednesday that Mehakdeep Singh, 25, of Brampton, Ont. is charged with three counts of causing death by criminal negligence and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Singh was arrested May 12 and has since been released following a bail hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

The OPP is still appealing for witnesses, and is asking that anyone who witnessed this collision or has dash-camera footage of the incident to notify the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.