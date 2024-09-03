OPP issues 1,600 tickets on eastern Ontario roads during Labour Day weekend, including 19 for filming highway crashes
Ontario Provincial Police issued over 1,600 tickets to drivers on roads across eastern Ontario during the Labour Day long weekend, including at least 19 tickets to drivers filming crash scenes on their phones.
OPP officers conducted a long weekend traffic blitz, targeting speeding, aggressive driving, impaired driving, seatbelt violations and distracted driving.
A total of 1,653 charges were issued across the region between Friday and Labour Day, including 1,020 for speeding and 36 for stunt driving.
The OPP stopped a driver on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa going 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, while officers charged a driver going 182 km/h on Hwy. 401 in South Dundas.
Police say officers issued 34 tickets for distracted driving across eastern Ontario during the Labour Day long weekend.
Eighteen drivers received a $615 fine for using a handheld device while driving near a crash scene on Hwy. 401 Napanee on Saturday. Ontario Provincial Police were on the scene for a transport truck rollover.
"It was quite the sight," the OPP said on X.
"Eighteen drivers received a $615 reminder, including two transport truck drivers, to stay off their phones and focus on the road. Your attentiveness to driving helps keep emergency workers safe at these scenes. All 18 drivers were suspected of videoing the crash site while operating their vehicles."
On Saturday night, the OPP said a driver was charged with distracted driving "after they were observed using their cellphone to take video of a collision scene" on Hwy. 417 at Bronson Avenue.
The OPP also charged a motorist for watching TikTok on their phone in Ottawa Friday night.
