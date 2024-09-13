OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Lockdown lifted at eastern Ontario high school following 'threatening message', investigation continues

    St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. (Coutesy: stmichael.cdsbeo.on.ca) St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. (Coutesy: stmichael.cdsbeo.on.ca)
    The lockdown that was prompted Friday morning by a "threatening message" directed towards a school in Kemptville has been lifted, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say St. Michael Catholic High School was under a lockdown, as a precautionary measure.

    Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

    In a message to parents, the Catholic District School Board (CDSB) said the school received a message just before 8 a.m., noting an "unidentified person was going to come to the school at 8:30 a.m. with a gun."

    By 8:15, police were at the school searching and identifying the threat, reads the message.

    "We will update you with information as it unfolds and thank you for your patience in keeping with our emergency procedures," reads the message.

