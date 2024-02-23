OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Hawkesbury OPP Detachment and Prescott-Russell Paramedics were called to an apartment on County Road-17, police say.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old man dead. The victim has been identified as Timothy Provost.

While there’s “no imminent threat to public safety,” police say “there will continue to be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.”

An autopsy will be conducted in Ottawa, police say. They did not specify when.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.