OPP investigating fatal collision in South Frontenac

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision north of Kingston.

It happened on Bedford Road between Clearwater Road and Alton Road East in South Frontenac at around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

OPP told CTV News a driver hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, whom police did not publicly identify, died of their injuries.

Bedford Rd will be closed between Alton Rd East and Clearwater Rd for several hours while police investigate.