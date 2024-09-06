OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP investigating alleged sexual assault involving 3 men in eastern Ontario

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving three unknown men at a campground in eastern Ontario late last month.

    Police say the victim – a young person – was at the campground the morning of Aug. 31 near a beach located in the Godfrey area, 40 minutes north of Kingston, when three suspects who allegedly had been drinking assaulted them.

    There is no concern for public safety, as it is believed to be an isolated incident.

    Police are asking witnesses and people with video footage of the incident for help identifying the three suspects.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident number E241169511, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

     

