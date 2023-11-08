OPP investigating after body discovered near Smiths Falls, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a body was discovered along Highway 15 near Smiths Falls, Ont. on Wednesday.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages and any link to ongoing missing person investigations cannot be confirmed.
A stretch of Highway 15 is closed while police investigate. Detours are in place at Kelly Jordan Road and Sturgess Road, police said.
There are three active missing person investigations in Smiths Falls.
OPP reported Sunday that it was looking for clues about a missing 34-year-old man named Steven, who was last seen in Smiths Falls Nov. 4.
In October, the OPP announced its Criminal Investigation Branch was overseeing the investigation into the disappearance of a 34-year-old named Robert or Robbie from Smiths Falls. It's believed he went missing sometime between October 12 and 18.
There is also an ongoing investigation into a man who disappeared a year ago. Lawrence Bertrim was 42 when he was last seen on Sept. 30, 2022 in Smiths Falls. Earlier this year, police issued a new call for clues into his disappearance.
