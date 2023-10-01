Ottawa

    • OPP appeal for clues one year after Smiths Falls, Ont. man's disappearance

    Lawrence Bertrim, 42, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 in downtown Smiths Falls. OPP are now involved in the investigation to find him. (OPP/handout) Lawrence Bertrim, 42, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 in downtown Smiths Falls. OPP are now involved in the investigation to find him. (OPP/handout)

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for clues into the disappearance of a Smiths Falls, Ont. man one year ago.

    Lawrence Bertrim was last seen Sept. 30, 2022 in downtown Smiths Falls.

    Smiths Falls police initially began a missing person investigation and requested OPP assistance in December.

    Bertrim is now 43 years old. He is described as 5-foot-6 (171 cm), and around 149 lb (67.5 kg) with a medium build when last seen. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

    Police say investigators have received "an abundance of second-hand information" about Bertrim's disappearance, but they are looking to speak to someone who might have first-hand knowledge of his activities the night he disappeared or in the days before.

    "Investigators believe someone has key information," police said in a news release Sunday.

    Anyone with information should call the OPP tip line at 1-844-677-9404 to reach detectives working on the investigation. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

