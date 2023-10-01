OPP appeal for clues one year after Smiths Falls, Ont. man's disappearance

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for clues into the disappearance of a Smiths Falls, Ont. man one year ago.

Lawrence Bertrim was last seen Sept. 30, 2022 in downtown Smiths Falls.

Smiths Falls police initially began a missing person investigation and requested OPP assistance in December.

Bertrim is now 43 years old. He is described as 5-foot-6 (171 cm), and around 149 lb (67.5 kg) with a medium build when last seen. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say investigators have received "an abundance of second-hand information" about Bertrim's disappearance, but they are looking to speak to someone who might have first-hand knowledge of his activities the night he disappeared or in the days before.

"Investigators believe someone has key information," police said in a news release Sunday.

Anyone with information should call the OPP tip line at 1-844-677-9404 to reach detectives working on the investigation. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).