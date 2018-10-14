

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing 26-year-old from South Glengarry Township was discovered Saturday morning.

Emilie Maheu had been reported missing from a residence on County Road 34 on Thursday. She was last seen leaving her work in Alexandria around 1 p.m.

OPP said Maheu’s body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy will be performed this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.