OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police is closing the Provincial Communications Centre in Smiths Falls, affecting 100 employees at the eastern Ontario facility.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the OPP confirms it will close its Provincial Communications Centre early next year, with a phased decommissioning of the facility to be completed by June 2022.

"There will be no impact on frontline policing within the communities we serve," said Bill Dickson, OPP acting manager of communications.

"Call-taking and dispatch duties will be moved to the Communications Centre in Orillia. The OPP is implementing provincial call sharing, which will allow calls to be answered by the next available call taker at any OPP Communication Centre, regardless of where the call originates."

Dickson says the OPP's decision to close the Provincial Communications Centre in Smiths Falls came after a "comprehensive review and analysis of workload."

Just over 100 OPP members work in the Provincial Communications Centre in Smiths Falls, mostly civilians.

"We are committed to supporting all of those impacted by the changes. This includes a variety of options, including potential transfers to other OPP locations," said Bill Dickson, OPP acting manager of communications.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Claudia Cautillo.