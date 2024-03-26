OPP charge driver who struck German cyclist on Hwy. 17 last fall

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a driver months after a serious collision on Highway 17 near Pembroke last fall.

A 63-year-old cyclist from Germany was critically injured when a driver struck him at around noon on Sept. 25, 2023 on Highway 17 between Sawmill Road and Highway 41.

OPP said Renfrew County Paramedics brought the cyclist to hospital and he later transferred to an Ottawa-area hospital with what were described as "life-threatening, life-altering injuries."

The driver and lone occupant of the motor vehicle was not injured.

On Monday, a 34-year-old from Cobden, Ont. was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act and will appear in court in Pembroke on April 22, OPP said.

Police did not name the accused.