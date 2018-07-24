

Ottawa’s Police Chief has called in Ontario Provincial Police to investigate an audio recordings targeting Councillor Eli El-Chantiry.

The recordings posted online make accusations against the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board.

Speaking to reporters Monday evening, Chief Charles Bordeleau said “we are aware of recent discussions that have been taking place on social media. I want to make it very clear that the Ottawa Police Service has not and is not conducting an investigation involving the Ottawa Police Services Board chair Councillor Eli El-Chantiry.”

Reading from a statement, Bordeleau added “we are aware of some of the audio recordings that have surfaced on social media. The fact that this false information is being released and distributed has prompted me to launch a chief’s complaint. That investigation will be focused directly on the origins of the recordings and the individuals involved. To ensure transparently and impartiality, I am requesting that an outside police service conduct this investigation and I won’t be making any further comments.”

El-Chantiry was present at the Police Services Board meeting, but did not comment.