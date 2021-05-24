OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 43 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

The daily case figure is the lowest reported by OPH since March 9, when 40 new cases were added.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, the city has seen 26,643 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020.

A total of 556 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

Twenty resident deaths have been reported in Ottawa in the past week. Of those, 16 were men and four were women. Two were people in their 40s, four were people in their 50s, four were people in their 60s, six were people in their 70s, three were people in their 80s, and one was someone 90 or older.

There was no update from Public Health Ontario on Monday because of the Victoria Day holiday. The provincial government will provide both Monday and Tuesday's updates on Tuesday.

Across the river in Quebec, the provincial government reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region.

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications fell slightly in Monday's update, but the number of people in intensive care rose by two. Weekly trends, such as the per capita incidence rate and the testing positivity rate, held relatively stable in Monday' report. Active cases are down slightly but remain above 900.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 16 to 22): 52.3 (down from 52.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 17 to 23): 5.7 per cent (up from 5.5. per cent May 12-20)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.92

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 24:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 495,141 (+28,212)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 39,554 (+3,080)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 527,650 (+44,460)

As of Monday, 58 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reporting 51 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, down from 54 people on Sunday.

There are 15 people in intensive care units, up from 13.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 2

30-39: 3 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 5 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 10 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 10 (6 in ICU)

70-79: 6 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 13 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is below 1,000.

There are 903 active cases in Ottawa on Monday.

OPH reported that 77 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,184.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN Ottawa Public Health data*: Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,228 (+27)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 231

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 22

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total B.1.617.2: 1

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,156 (+30)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 54 *OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports. COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY 0-9 years old: 4 new cases (2,155 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 5 new cases (3,392 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (5,994 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 2 new cases (4,043 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 5 new cases (3,506 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 6 new cases (3,220 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 5 new cases (1,903 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 1 new case (1,068 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 2 new cases (845 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (513 total cases)

Unknown: 1 new case (4 cases total) COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide its next testing update on Tuesday. There is also no update from the provincial government because of the Victoria Day Holiday.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Little Acorn Early Learning (May 8) Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12) Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13) Grandir Ensemble – Licensed Home Daycare (May 14)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) NEW Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19) Valley Stream Retirement Residents - Single Unit 2nd floor (May 21) Group Home A-17246 (May 22) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.