Open air fire ban issued in Ottawa amid heat warning

    Ottawa Fire Services has issued an open air fire ban for the city of Ottawa.

    All open air fires are banned until further notice.

    During the ban, campfires, brush piles, agricultural burns and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted. The ban applies to everyone, even those with an Open Air Fire Permit.

    Ottawa is under a heat warning, with extreme temperatures expected to last through Thursday, with low levels of precipitation.

    OFS says there will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban.

