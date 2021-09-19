OTTAWA -- Ontario's new COVID-19 vaccination passport takes effect on Wednesday, requiring people to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to access non-essential businesses in Ottawa and across Ontario.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the COVID-19 proof of vaccination program in Ottawa.

What is the COVID-19 proof of vaccination system?

Effective Sept. 22, Ontario will require patrons to provide proof of identification and of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access certain non-essential businesses and settings.

How do I show proof of vaccination?

The Ontario government says individuals aged 12 and older can provide either a paper or digital copy of their vaccination receipt. It must include name, date of vaccination and product name at the time of vaccination.

You can download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt from Ontario's provincial booking portal.

You must also prove the vaccine receipt is yours by providing government issued identification that includes your name and date of birth.

Exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccination system?

Exemptions to the proof of COVID-19 vaccination regulation include:

Children under 12

Youth under age 18 participating in indoor organized sports, including training practices, games and competitions

People with a medical exemption will be permitted entry to non-essential businesses and settings without proof of vaccination

Where you need to show proof of vaccination in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Indoor areas of restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments without dance floors

Indoor and outdoor areas of nightclubs and bars (including patio areas)

Indoor areas of meeting and event spaces

Indoor areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities

Sporting events

Indoor gyms, fitness/sporting/recreational facilities, pools, leagues, waterparks, and indoor areas of facilities where spectators watch

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Movie theatres and cinemas

Indoor areas of concert venues

Indoor areas of horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues

Indoor areas where commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences

Where you won't need proof of vaccination in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Health and safety purposes, including medical care

Restaurant patios

Takeout and delivery services from restaurants and bars

Personal care services, including salons and barber shops

Retail shopping

Grocery shopping

Banks

Places of worship

Wedding and funeral services, rites or ceremonies

The Ontario government says a patron entering an indoor area at an establishment requiring proof of vaccination solely for the following purposes does not need to show proof of vaccination:

Use a washroom

Access an outdoor area that can only be accessed through an indoor route

Placing or picking up an order

Paying for an order

To purchase admission

All other public health measures (masking and physical distancing) apply to all patrons.

Can Quebec residents visit Ottawa restaurants and sporting facilities?

Fully vaccinated residents of Quebec and other jurisdictions will be allowed to enter non-essential facilities in Ottawa, with proof of vaccination.

The Ontario government says a vaccination receipt from another jurisdiction that shows the holder is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can be shown.

You must also show photo identification.

Ottawa sporting events/facilities

Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has announced that all guests (12 and older) and event staff of indoor and outdoor ticketed events must be fully vaccinated. Guests and employees will need to provide proof of vaccination along with photo ID to enter TD Place and TD Place Arena.

The Ottawa Senators say only fully vaccinated individuals will be permitted inside Canadian Tire Centre for Senators games this season.

The National Arts Centre says as of Sept. 22, only fully vaccinated patrons will be permitted inside the NAC for performances, meetings, events and to access the restaurant.

The University of Ottawa says all patrons accessing the uOttawa campus for events must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

Rideau Carleton Casino

The Rideau Carleton Casino says as of Sept. 22, visitors will require proof of full vaccination to enter the casino at Rideau Carleton Raceway.

This measure is in addition to the current screening, contact tracing and Safe and Sound protocols that are currently in place at Rideau Carleton Casino, future home of Hard Rock.

Rideau Centre

The Rideau Centre says proof of vaccination will be mandatory to dine in the Ottawa mall's food court and restaurants.

Patrons will need to show proof of vaccination and a government issued ID.

Museums

The Canadian War Museum says proof of vaccination will not be required to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of the museum.

As of Sept. 22, proof of vaccination will be required for anyone aged 12 and older to access the museum's food services.