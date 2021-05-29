OTTAWA -- Motorists driving into Ottawa from Gatineau will continue to see police checkpoints at the crossings for at least two more weeks, as Ontario extends the ban on non-essential interprovincial travel during the stay-at-home order.

The checkpoints have cost the Ottawa Police Service approximately $600,000 since they were first set up six weeks ago.

The Ontario government has announced an extension of certain orders under its Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until at least June 16, including the ban on recreational interprovincial border crossings.

Ottawa police began setting up the checkpoints at the five interprovincial bridges and two ferry crossings on April 19 after Ontario implemented a stay-at-home order, which included restrictions on interprovincial travel. Ontario says travellers from Quebec may only enter the province if they live or work in Ontario, are transporting goods or receiving medical care.

The ban on non-essential travel into Ontario was set to expire on June 2, when Ontario's stay-at-home order ends.

CHECKPOINTS COST OTTAWA POLICE $600,000

A report for Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting shows the checkpoints at Ottawa-Gatineau interprovincial crossings has cost Ottawa Police $600,000.

Police say they have received assurances from the Solicitor General of Ontario that the service will be reimbursed for the costs of the interprovincial border enforcement during the stay-at-home order.

Police started setting up the checkpoints on April 19. After two days of round-the-clock checkpoints at interprovincial crossings, police Chief Peter Sloly said officers would scale back operations to conduct random checkpoints at the crossings.

Gatineau police continue to set up sporadic checkpoints on the Gatineau side of the Ottawa-Gatineau interprovincial crossings.