OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The new figure is out of 1,087 new cases provincewide. Ontario health officials also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,140 newly resolved cases on Sunday.

No new cases of any COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) were reported in Ottawa on Sunday. To date, Ottawa has confirmed eight cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant and one case of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province due to different data collection times.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 19

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 41,695*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 48,460

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 48,178 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday and 17,307 remain under investigation.

On Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,584 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 18.

A total 6,491 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 29 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due Monday, Feb. 22.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.