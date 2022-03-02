Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
The Ontario government says the three provincially appointed members of the Ottawa Police Services Board have resigned and will be replaced after one of the provincial appointees attended the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures. QP Briefing first reported Swaita attended the rally a few days after it arrived in Ottawa the weekend of Jan. 28.
When contacted by CTV News Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, Swaita declined to comment on whether or not he attended the Freedom Convoy protests or if his restaurant, KS on the Keys, donated food to the truckers. Swaita also would not comment on whether or not he believes he should resign from his role on the Ottawa Police Services Board.
Swaita did not deny any of the allegations against him.
Early Wednesday evening, the Office of the Solicitor General says the three provincial-appointees have resigned from the Ottawa Police Services Board, and new board members will be appointed in the coming days.
"We have been working with the City of Ottawa to support a governance transition of the Ottawa Police Services Board. It is important that the people of Ottawa have confidence in their police governance, and this will bring fresh perspectives as the Board addresses recent events," said the statement from the Office of the Solicitor General.
"Consistent with the city council’s decision to introduce new leadership and after accepting the resignation of provincial appointees, we are moving forward to appoint three new provincial members. We will have more to share in the coming days."
Swaita was appointed to the Ottawa Police Services Board in March 2020 for a three-year term. He ran for councillor in the riding of Gloucester-Southgate in the 2018 election, coming in second to Coun. Diane Deans.
The two other provincial appointees were Daljit Nirman and Bev Johnson.
Ontario's opposition members and the former chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board had called on Swaita to resign or be removed from the board on Wednesday.
Deans and former board member Sandy Smallwood said they were shocked Swaita didn't disclose to the board he attended the protests, especially given the confidential policing intelligence he had access to as a member of the board.
"I think it’s very problematic, especially because he was privy to in-camera, confidential information in his role as a board member," Deans said. Council voted last month to remove Deans from the board.
"It was not disclosed to the board and information was being shared freely in-camera with members of the board so I think that’s highly problematic."
Smallwood, who resigned from the police services board two weeks ago, says any member of the board should disclose if they're supportive of events such as the "Freedom Convoy."
"It would be extremely important for the member who participated to condemn the activities that were being carried on." Smallwood said.
Earlier in the day, Ottawa Vanier MPP Lucille Collard called on Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to ask Swaita to step down.
Collard says news that a member of the Ottawa Police Services Board attended the protest that blocked streets for three weeks is an "additional cold shower on the confidence" the citizens of Ottawa have in the service.
"That’s very concerning, especially from somebody that’s occupying a role on the Police Services Board because in these instances, appearance of bias is just as important because we’re talking about the confidence of the public here in the police services," Collard said.
Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden also called on Ford to remove Swaita from the board.
“It’s disturbing to learn that a Ford government-appointed member of the Ottawa Police Services Board participated in the convoy in the national capital," Harden said.
"This just adds insult to injury for the people of Ottawa, who are still picking up the pieces after a weeks-long occupation that wreaked havoc on their lives. Only Doug Ford has the power to cancel Swaita’s appointment, and Mr. Ford must do that immediately."
Ottawa Police Services Board chair Eli El-Chantiry told CTV News Ottawa Wednesday afternoon that the board would meet later this week to discuss the situation involving Swaita.
"The Board was made aware of an article this afternoon alleging Board Member Swaita’s participation in recent protests near Parliament Hill rallying against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Board will be meeting later this week to review the article and the allegations," El-Chantiry said.
The Mayor's Office said Jim Watson was not aware that Swaita attended the protest.
"While these allegations are concerning, Mayor Watson is not aware of any confirmation that Mr. Swaita participated in the protest. The matter has been referred to the OPSB for review," a spokesperson for Watson said.
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to hear decision of bail review Monday
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa must spend another weekend in custody as she awaits a decision on a bail review.
Canadians' COVID-19 concerns waning as provinces remove restrictions: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show Canadians' concerns about COVID-19 are waning as provinces continue to loosen public health measures and remove some restrictions.
Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'
Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking a swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time since slashing the benchmark rate to near-zero at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to tackle inflation rates that are likely to keep rising from their current three-decade high.
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
N.S. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19; 45 in hospital due to virus Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
This is the timeline for when gas prices will skyrocket in Ontario
The next major increase will come on Thursday, when gas prices are expected to jump seven cents to an average of $1.67 per litre.
Torontonians can 'begin to live more fulsome lives' as pandemic eases locally: top health official
Toronto is entering a “new phase of the pandemic” and residents can now look forward to “restoring” aspects of our lives that previously had to be put on hold to keep people safe, the city’s top doctor says.
Advocates identify man found frozen to death at Toronto bus stop in January
For the first time this winter, homeless advocates have confirmed the identity of one of at least four people who froze and died on the streets of Toronto.
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so were health officials, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
Highway 144 closed near the Watershed due to multiple-vehicle crash
Highway 144 is closed near the Watershed due to a collision involving several vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police says Wednesday evening.
Northern Ont. gold mine on track to open next year, hiring to begin
Officials from IAMGOLD say the Cote gold mine operation in northern Ontario will open next year.
Sudbury police looking for man accused of armed robbery
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint in January.
Afternoon crash sends one person to hospital
One person has been hurt after a two-car crash in London at Southdale and Pond Mills Roads Wednesday afternoon.
Girl arrested outside of west London, Ont. shopping mall with replica gun
London police arrested a youth Wednesday after receiving a weapons call at a west end shopping centre.
London Ont. man embraces Ukrainian tradition of 'Pysanky' as a symbol of hope
The Ukrainian culture has deep roots and traditions. One of which is an art form that dates back thousands of years, decorating eggs to ward off evil.
Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in city
The Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.
'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas
Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo are organizing protests against the war and sending donations to Ukraine
Judge dismisses COVID-19 constitutional challenge brought forward by two Ont. Churches
An Ontario judge has dismissed a constitutional challenge against the province’s COVID-19 restrictions brought forward by Waterloo's Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God.
'These people are lucky to survive': Local residents donating supplies to Ukrainian refugees
Donations are pouring in to support Ukrainian refugees. Several churches in Waterloo-Wellington are coming together to support those fleeing the war.
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
Chinatown businesses, councillor push to keep free 2-hour parking pilot program
Business owners in Calgary's Chinatown and the area's councillor are pushing for the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) to keep free two-hour parking at a city-run lot indefinitely.
Indigenous leaders call on Prince Albert, Sask. police chief to step down following toddler's death
A group of Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders is calling for the "immediate termination" of Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen following the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass last month.
A Saskatoon man deposited a $21,000 cheque. Only $210 showed up in his account
A Saskatoon man was shocked to learn a $21,000 cheque he deposited was mistakenly registered by his bank as $210.
Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved
A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects
The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.
'It was horrifying': Fire destroys couple's business, home northwest of Edmonton
The owners of a general store in the hamlet of Blue Ridge, Alta., are safe after escaping the burning building Saturday night.
Vancouver police remove 'appalling' recruitment video highlighting tactical teams
The Vancouver Police Department has apologized after posting a recruiting video featuring a montage of armed officers in tactical gear, which drew swift backlash on social media.
Granville Island shop will stay open after launching petition to fight eviction
The owner of a popular shop on Vancouver's Granville Island won't be evicted after all.
Mounties seek 70-year-old suspect in Burnaby sex assault case
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a sex assault suspect who they say is a man in his 70s.
Heavy snow expected in southern Sask. to end the work week
Heavy snowfall is the story as we head towards the weekend. The weather maker here is a system and associated inverted trough in the U.S. which is bringing lots of moisture and the potential for heavy snow.
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre to make announcement in Sask.
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre said he is travelling to Saskatchewan to make an announcement.
Saskatchewan open to accept 'unlimited' number of Ukrainian refugees: immigration minister
Saskatchewan is opening its doors to welcome refugees fleeing conflict in the Ukraine, the province announced Wednesday.