Ontario provides new funding to support Kingston's Integrated Care Hub

Kingston's Integrated Care Hub is receiving $4.6 million in provincial funding over the next two years to continuing offering mental health and addictions support to individuals experiencing homeless.

The Ontario government announced the new one-time funding to allow the Kingston ICH to extend its operations on Saturday.

"This funding will allow the Kingston ICH to continue its important work serving the city's most vulnerable, including individuals experiencing chronic homelessness and those who face complex mental health and addictions challenges," the province said in a media release.

The Kingston Integrated Care Hub provides services to 500 people a year. According to the Ontario government, the care hub has reduced wait times for urgent supports by diverting over 700 individuals from unnecessary visits to hospital emergency departments in 2021.

"We know there are many barriers for those experiencing mental health and addictions challenges and homelessness. This funding will go a long way to supporting the critical wrap around supports the ICH provides as the city works with local partners to get more supportive housing online," Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a statement.

As part of the one-time funding, $2.3 million dollar will be provided each year for the next two years to support staffing, property and program costs.

The Kingston ICH is a full-service hub that's open seven days a week. It includes 23 temporary "crash beds", employment, social assistance and Indigenous services.