Ontario lifting COVID-19 mask mandate too soon, experts say

The Ontario government is lifting COVID-19 masking requirements in the province too soon, several public health experts said Wednesday.

The province’s top doctor confirmed Wednesday that mask requirements will lift in most indoor settings on March 21. But several doctors suggested that move is premature.

"Right now we’re getting just a bit fast with the decision-making," Dr. Peter Juni, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table, told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

Juni, said he would have preferred to have more time to look at the data after the province lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on March 1.

"I’m not suggesting it couldn’t work. It could, because we also have accumulated a lot of immunity," he said. "But it might have been a good idea just to first wait for the data to show: do we remain stable? Or do we start to see an increase resulting from the steps we did on March 1?

"But we’ll see how it goes."

Along with lifting mask mandates, the province is also relaxing isolation rules and ending vaccination requirements. By April 27, all COVID-19 restrictions across the province will be lifted.

Juni said he would have liked to see the mask mandates remain in place for at least 10 days longer. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, echoed that opinion.

“I agree with the approach. I would have waited two more weeks,” he said, adding that waiting until the end of March or beginning of April would allow officials to see what happens when children return to school after March Break.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said he would like to see a sustained reduction in cases and hospitalizations before mask mandates are lifted. The public health benefits of wearing a mask still overshadow any so-called harms, he said.

“I think it’s reasonable to keep masks around, just for a little bit longer,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTV News at Noon. “There will be a time and place, and probably soon, where I think mask mandates can be lifted. I just think we should keep it for a few more weeks.”

Ottawa Public Health issued a statement Wednesday saying it was reviewing the province’s masks announcement and would provide an update "soon."