OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67's dream of winning an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup has come to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner David Branch has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Ontario Hockey League playoffs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian Hockey League has also cancelled the Memorial Cup that was scheduled to be held in Kelowna, British Columbia from May 22 to 31.

The Ontario Hockey League says given the troubling state of the global climate, “there is still too much risk and uncertainty to move forward in good conscience” with the playoffs.

“This is a very difficult decision,” said Branch in a statement on Monday.

“In times like this, the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public is paramount.”

Branch adds “the environment that we currently find ourselves in is much more important than the game of hockey, and we all have a part to play in getting through these difficult times together.”

The Ottawa 67’s ended the regular season with 50 wins in 62 games, and a league-leading 101 points.

In a statement, the Ottawa 67’s said its “season for the ages officially came to an end today as the Ontario Hockey League announced the cancellation of the rest of the 2019-2020 campaign, including the playoffs.”

Fans with tickets to remaining home games, including season seat holders and single-game ticket holders, will have their accounts credited for the full value of their purchase.”