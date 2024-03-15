Ontario government announces inquest into death of Abdirahman Abdi

The Ontario government has announced an inquest into the death of Abdirahman Abdi, an Ottawa man who died after a violent confrontation with police in 2016.

Regional Supervising Coroner Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion announced the inquest Friday.

Abdi, 37, died in hospital July 25, 2016, one day after being arrested outside his Hilda Street apartment building. Abdi had reportedly groped a woman at a nearby coffee shop. He ran when police arrived and was confronted outside the building. During the arrest, Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion struck Abdi in the head with knuckle-plated gloves. Abdi was taken to hospital after the arrest and died a short time later.

Montsion was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon in Abdi's death. He was found not guilty of all charges in 2020, following a 72-day trial.

Court heard that Abdi's official cause of death was a hypoxic brain injury following a heart attack.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says this inquest is mandatory under the Coroner's Act.

"The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Abdi’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths," a news release said.

A date and location for the inquest have yet to be announced.