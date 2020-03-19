OTTAWA -- Ontarians don’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates, licences and health cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Health have announced the validity periods for driving products, services and health cards will be extended until further notice.

The new regulations include extensions for driver licences, licence plate validation, Ontario Photo Cards and Commercial Vehicle Operator Registration certificates. Expiring and expired health cards will continue to provide access to health care during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Transportation is also automatically extending the due dates for medical or vision reports, which both reduces the need for in-person visits, but also ensures that patients do not need to visit their doctors.

Ontario officials say the extension will remain in place until such time that, based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and public health officials, the current situation improves.