OTTAWA -- Ontario is building three new elementary schools in Ottawa, with two in Stittsville and one in Barrhaven.

Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod announced funding has been approved for a new OCDSB elementary school in Half Moon Bay. There will be spaces for 674 elementary students and 39 child care spaces.

Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari announced Thursday that Ontario has approved funding to build a new $14.9 million public elementary school and a $12.5 million French public elementary school in Stittsville.

The new Ottawa Carleton District School Board "Fernbank Elementary School" will house 628 elementary students and have 39 new licensed child care spaces. It will be built at the southwest corner of Cope Drive and Rouncey Road.

A new school for Ottawa's French public school board will also be built in Stittsville. The new Ecole Elementaire Publique Kanata Sud will have spaces for 425 elementary student spaces and 49 new licensed child care spaces.

In a statement, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton said, "these investments are great news for our community. I've heard from my constituents that there was a need in this area and I am pleased that our government is building two new schools and also adding to another."

Ontario is spending $500 million to build 30 new schools and make upgrades to 15 existing facilities.

"The funding for this new public elementary school is great news for the residents of Stittsville," said Ghamari.

"MPP Fullerton and I have had several meetings with residents from both our ridings on the need to build new public elementary schools in the community."