Ontario announces new funding to train skilled workers and youth in Leeds-Grenville

The Ontario government is expanding a training facility in Kemptville to help train workers and young people for careers in utilities, electrical trades and motive power trades.

Premier Doug Ford was in Brockville, Ont. on Friday to announce $2.1 million to train over 700 workers and young people for careers in skilled trades in Leeds-Grenville.

A total of $263,142 will be provided to Devries Power and Utilities Solutions to build an expanded training facility in Kemptville, that will train 40 new diesel heavy mechanics and electrical and powerline workers.

"With today’s investments, we’re helping hundreds of workers across the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville get the training and support they need to find good-paying jobs that will support the local economy," Ford said in a statement. “Across the province, we’re rebuilding Ontario’s economy by investing in the skilled trades so we can attract investment and create better jobs with bigger paycheques for our world-class workers."

The new funding includes $840,912 for the Kemptville Campus Education and Community Centre to train 45 apprentices and workers in the motive power sector, including in the Commercial Vehicle and Equipment Apprenticeship program. The province says the funding will also allow the centre to deliver one-day training programs for 545 students in Grades 7 to 12 to "encourage them to start their career in the motive power and other skilled trades."

The Ontario government is providing $1 million to Four-O-One Electric in Brockville, to train and up-skill 77 electrical workers to advance their apprenticeship to Journeyperson certification.

Earlier in the day, Labour Minister David Piccini announced $750,000 in new funding in South Stormont to enhance fire safety training for local firefighters and increasing training capacity for workers and apprentices in the operating engineering trades.

The funding will help all 60 firefighters in South Stormont attain their National Fire Protection Association 10001 certifications, which includes training for fire and hazards, first aid and CPR. There's also $617,000 for the International Union of Operating Engineers Training Institute to increase and enhance local training and upskilling for apprentices and workers.