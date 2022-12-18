One treated for smoke inhalation in Tremblay Road fire
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a basement fire east of downtown Ottawa late Saturday night.
The fire happened just after 11:45 p.m. at a home on Tremblay Road between Avenue R and Avenue S, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.
A resident called 911 and said their roommate was in the basement and unable to get out.
Fire crews arrived within three minutes, quickly made their way to the basement and brought the roommate outside. The bedroom fire had already been extinguished when they arrived, the news release said.
Paramedics were called to assess the roommate for smoke inhalation. Fire crews used high-pressurized fans to ventilate all the smoke out of the structure.
The landlord, who lives on the main floor, made it out of the home safely.
