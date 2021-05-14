OTTAWA -- One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police were called to the area of Bridle Path Drive and Hunter's Point Crescent around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was located with gun shot wounds a few blocks away in the area of Bank Street and Queensdale Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.