OTTAWA -- Three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Kingston, with one of the cases linked to the outbreak at a nail salon.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lenox and Addington Public Health unit announced the new cases on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement on Twitter, the health unit said one of the three new cases is associated with the outbreak linked to the nail salon. The exposure sources for the two other cases are still under investigation.

Thirty-six cases of COVID-19 in Kingston have been linked to the nail salon outbreak. On Thursday, June 25, the health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak linked to Binh's Nails and Spa.

Two other nail salons in Kingston have closed due to COVID-19 cases: Georgia Nail and Kingdom Nails and Spa were closed after employees, clients, and close contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Keiran Moore said in a YouTube video that there has not been any specific clustering of new cases of COVID-19, with cases reported across Kingston and Amherstview.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday.