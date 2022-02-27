Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city on Sunday.

To date, 741 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

Sunday's daily COVID-19 snapshot from OPH also showed a slight decline in the number of residents hospitalized because of an active case, reversing the small uptick on Saturday. There are now 17 people in hospital, down from 18, with two in intensive care, OPH says.

OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Friday:

CHEO: Four patients

Montfort Hospital: Eight patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 35 patients

OPH reported 145 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Daily case counts are an underestimation of the total amount of COVID-19 in the community due to restrictions on testing.

Data from Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show the viral signal has plateaued through mid-February at levels equivalent to mid-December, before the height of the Omicron variant wave.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario is below 1,000 for the first time in 2022, though not all hospitals report on the weekend. There are 842 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 281 in intensive care. Ten deaths were reported province-wide on Sunday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 19 to Feb. 25): 82.3 (up from 81.1)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 18 to Feb. 24): 10.9 per cent (up from 10.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.07

Known active cases: 973 (+47)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Seventeen residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Sunday, down from 18 on Saturday.

There are two people in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2

70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 4

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 912,955 (+292)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 871,514 (+923)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 535,556 (+1,479)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Friday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 19 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Friday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Friday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Thursday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 25 in hospital, 7 in ICU (as of Friday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

2 long-term care homes

7 retirement homes

2 hospital units

6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.