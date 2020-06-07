OTTAWA -- The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has surpassed 2,000.

Ottawa Public Health announced six new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and one new death on Sunday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,004 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 252 deaths.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney told reporters on Friday that Ottawa Public Health estimates one per cent of the population has been infected with COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Thirty-one residents are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child, while the oldest case involved a 105-year-old resident of Ottawa.

Recovering from COVID-19

The Ottawa Public Health daily epidemiology update shows 83 per cent of COVID-19 cases are resolved.

A total of 1,666 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of June 6, there are 86 active, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Exposure to COVID-19

Ten per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to community transmission of the virus.

Ottawa Public Health says 198 cases are due to “community-acquired” exposure to COVID-19.

Half of the 2,004 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa have been linked to an outbreak in long-term care home, retirement home, group home, hospital and shelter.

The report shows 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been traced to an institutional outbreak in Ottawa.

A total of 481 cases are linked to close contact with a known case of COVID-19, while 186 cases of novel coronavirus have been linked to travel.