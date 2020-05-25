OTTAWA -- The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 1,900.

Ottawa Public Health announced five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa on March 11, there has been 1,901 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 234 deaths.

There are currently 35 Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56-years-old, with the youngest case involving a four-month-old child.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 79 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,503 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 164 active, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Transmission of COVID-19

The daily epidemiology report from Ottawa Public Health shows 76 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to contact with a case or associated with an institution outbreak.

A total of 1,436 of the 1,901 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to close contact with a COVID-19 case or associated with an outbreak in a long-term care home, retirement home, hospital, shelter or group home.

Ottawa Public Health says 180 cases are linked to community transmission, while 172 COVID-19 cases were due to travel.