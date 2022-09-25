One dead in small plane crash north of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon near the southern tip of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston.

Frontenac OPP received several calls about a plane crashing in a wooded area along Buck Bay Road around 3:18 p.m.

Emergency responders and members of the public searched for the plane and found it just before 5 p.m.

Only one person was in the plane and they were dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is deploying a team of investigators to gather information on the crash. The TSB identified the aircraft as a Quad City Challenger II.

#TSBAir is deploying a team of investigators following an accident involving a Quad City Challenger II aircraft that occurred yesterday near Rideau Lakes, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence. — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) September 25, 2022

Map for reference purposes.