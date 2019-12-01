KINGSTON -- One person has died and multiple people have been injured following a crash involving 30 to 40 vehicles that shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Kingston Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the Joyceville Road exit just after 2:30 p.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at Joyceville #ygk - Highway is now CLOSED following collision. Traffic diverting off at Joyceville Rd. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) December 1, 2019

Paramedics said 16 patients were taken to hospital, three of them with life-threatening injuries. One other person was treated and released at the scene.

Hwy. 401 westbound is closed from Joyceville exit 632 to the Highway 15 exit.

OPP Sgt. Cynthia Savard said there were whiteout conditions at the time.

OPP said Kingston Police and the local Red Cross are coordinating resources at the warming centre at the Rideau Heights Community Centre.

Stranded motorists not involved in the collision are being removed from the highway by Kingston City Transit buses and taken to a warming centre.

Kingston is under a winter weather travel advisory with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected by Sunday night.

More to come…