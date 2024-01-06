One dead in fire at Kanata seniors' residence

Ottawa police have confirmed that one person has died after a fire broke out in a seniors' residence in Kanata late Friday night.

Firefighters were called to an Ottawa Community Housing residence at 231 Penfield Dr. at 11:19 p.m. when they received an alert from the building's alarm company.

There was smoke in the first floor hallway when firefighters arrived two minutes later. Firefighters found a man without vital signs in the apartment where the fire originated and brought him outside. Despite performing CPR and being able to get the victim's pulse back, the individual died in hospital.

The victim, who was in his 60s, has not been publicly identified.

In a post on X, Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt offered his condolences to the victim's family and friends.

On behalf of the Ottawa Fire Services, I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the resident who succumbed to their injuries due to the fire on Penfield Drive last night. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dkBFv0Rx30 — Chief Hutt (@ChiefHutt) January 6, 2024

The fire was under control by 11:30 p.m.

Belinda Demers, who lives in the apartment next door to where the fire started, said she was just heading to bed when the fire broke out.

"I opened the door a bit and there was smoke," she said. "I shut the door; I didn't know what to do. A few minutes later the smoke detectors went off and then I heard the sirens."

She said she watched as firefighters brought the victim outside and performed CPR.

"They got his heart going and then the ambulance came and they took him," she said. "It's so sad to know that he passed away."

Ottawa Fire Services says the Ontario Fire Marshal will be leading the investigation into the fatal fire, with Ottawa Fire Services and the Ottawa Police Arson Unit assisting.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.