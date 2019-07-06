One dead after crash on Highway 15
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 15.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 15.
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 3:45PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 6, 2019 6:58PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 15.
The crash happened in Montague Township, southwest of Ottawa, just before noon on Saturday.
The highway was closed between McLachlin Road and MacPherson road for the investigation. It reopened just after 6 p.m.