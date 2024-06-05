'One day heat event': Ottawa to sweat through the hottest day of the year today with a high of 32 C

Health officials are urging people to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities today, with the hottest temperatures of the year in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, saying a "one day heat event" will begin this afternoon and end on Thursday.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny today and a high of 32 C, with the humid making it feel like 37. The low tonight will be 20 C.

"These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses."

The high of 32 C today would be the hottest temperature so far in 2024. The temperature hit 30.6 C on May 22.

Increasing cloudiness tonight. Low 20 C.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to Thursday with showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm through the day. Temperature steady near 22 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

Tips to beat the heat

The City of Ottawa's splash pads are open for the season.

The city's beaches are open to the public, but there are no lifeguards on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island Beaches. The NCC River House has lifeguards on duty daily.

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to protest yourself during the hot and humid weather: