OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting one COVID-19 patient in hospital after nine days of hospitals being COVID-free.

The individual is in their 30s. They are not in the intensive care unit. Their vaccination status is unknown.

Associate medical officer of health told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" on Friday that Ottawa Public Health might consider releasing some vaccination information in select circumstances.

"I think we can look to do that. Other jurisdictions who have done that have been able to show that, for example, the people in hospital are predominantly unvaccinated," he said. "I think it's important to show the effectiveness of vaccines. The one concern I would have is if we get into victim blaming. There are lots of reasons and there can be lots of barriers why people are not vaccinated."

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,774 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa for a ninth straight day, leaving the pandemic death toll at 593 residents.

Another four resolved cases were reported Saturday. The number of known active cases in Ottawa rose by two. There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

Across the province, health officials reported 170 newly confirmed infections and said three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 150 cases in the province are considered resolved.

Five new cases were reported around the region, with four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 16 to July 22): 4.4 (up from 3.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 16 to July 22): 0.5 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.09 (down from 1.28)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 43 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 41 on Friday.

OPH says four people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,138.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one person in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illness.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

The individual in hospital is between 30 and 39 years of age.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 765,350

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 624,143

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 69 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,237,860

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,832 (+2)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 43

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 42 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,120 (+3)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,299 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,575 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,235 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,247 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,650 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,332 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,962 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,095 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION