OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67's and Kingston Frontenacs will return to the ice in February for a shortened 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season.

The OHL has announced a timeline for its Return to Play plan for the new season during the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Under the new timelines, OHL training camps will open on Saturday, Jan. 23, with the regular season running from Feb. 4 through May 8.

Teams will play a 40 game season, primarily against opponents in their geographic region. The OHL says limiting teams to their geographic region will reduce travel in consideration of the health and safety of all players and staff.

Eight teams will qualify for the 2021 OHL playoffs, beginning on May 11. The OHL Playoffs will consist of three rounds, the first being a best-of-five opening round, followed by two best-of-seven formats to crown a league champion by no later than Monday, June 14.

The 2021 Memorial Cup will begin Thursday, June 17 in either Oshawa or Sault Ste. Marie.