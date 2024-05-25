Off to sunny then rainy afternoon on Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend
A Sunny and warm day is in the forecast for the capital this Saturday with some rain late this evening.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 21 C on Saturday – increasing cloudiness then 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Cloudy skies, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C are forecasted for tonight.
On Sunday, the capital will see clearing skies with a high of 25 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 13 C are in the forecast for the night.
It’s going to be cloudy on Monday with a high of 21 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Rain showers will continue through the night with a low of 15 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
How to keep insects out of your house, according to an entomologist and other experts
Now that temperatures have warmed up even more this spring, you may be anxious at the thought of bugs invading your home or you may already be battling the pests. Here are expert tips on how to keep them away.
Community mourns victims of fatal boat crash near Kingston, Ont.
The three people killed in last weekend's tragic collision between a speedboat and a fishing boat north of Kingston are being remembered Friday.
A woman took her dog to a shelter to be euthanized. A year later, the dog is up for adoption again
Exhausted and short on options after consulting two veterinary clinics, Kristie Pereira made the gut-wrenching decision last year to take her desperately ill puppy to a Maryland shelter to be euthanized.
Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
'Quiet vacationing': Surveys show workers don't use all of their vacation days, play hooky
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
Avian flu: Catch up on spread, risks, and guidance from health experts
After another case of H5N1 avian flu linked to dairy cows was confirmed in a second dairy farmer in the United States, some Canadian experts say the federal government needs to expand surveillance of the virus north of the border.
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
UN court order demanding Israel to halt Gaza offensive further isolates U.S. position
A ruling by the top United Nations court ordering Israel to halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah has deepened its disconnect with the United States over an operation that faces mounting international condemnation but that American officials describe, at least for now, as limited and targeted.
Atlantic
'We're focused on fairness': Federal government to cover the costs of contraception, diabetes medications
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Truro, N.S., Friday to announce the federal government will cover the costs of contraception and diabetes medications for Canadians.
Elementary school worker charged with sexual offences involving children in Lunenburg, N.S.
RCMP in Lunenburg, N.S., has charged a male elementary school worker with sexual offences involving four children after a lengthy investigation which began in October 2023.
Legendary Canadian rock band April Wine returns to where it all started
A legendary Canadian band from the Maritimes is making its return to the region, and is set to perform Saturday in the province where it all began, all to fulfil the wish of one of the group's founding members.
Toronto
1 dead, 3 in hospital after flying wheel crashes into bus windshield on QEW
A man is dead, and three others are in hospital after a flying wheel crashed into a coach bus on the QEW in St. Catharines.
Colt Keith hits first MLB HR, Maeda throws 5 scoreless innings and Tigers beat Blue Jays 6-2
Colt Keith hit his first major league home run and Kenta Maeda threw five scoreless innings in his return to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday night and snap a season-high, five-game losing streak.
Doors Open Toronto is back. Here are the top 10 sites to check out
Toronto’s annual Doors Open event is back offering visitors a chance to explore more than 160 of the city’s most historical, architectural, and socially significant buildings for free on May 25 and 26.
Montreal
After toddler's near drowning in backyard pool, Quebec mom has warning for parents
A Quebec mother who saved her child from the bottom of a backyard pool last weekend has a message for other families.
Q&A: Sante Quebec board member on agency's goals, privatization concerns
Seeta Ramdass talks about what she intends to bring to her new role as board member of Sante-Quebec and responds to concerns that the board's makeup could signal a shift towards a more business-oriented approach and the privatization of the province's health-care system.
Northern Ontario
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
Lack of services means at-risk youth in the north sleeping in hotels, Airbnbs
Dozens of young people in the care of the Children’s Aid Society will be going to sleep tonight in motels, hotels, and short-term rentals because there aren’t enough foster beds or treatment facilities.
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
Windsor
Bodies recovered in search off Sandpoint Beach
Windsor police report the bodies of two young men swept underwater by the current near Sandpoint Beach on Thursday have been recovered.
Erie Street shooting suspect arrested while attempting to board plane: Windsor police
A 23-year-old man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a dispute on Erie Street East earlier this week was arrested Friday while attempting to board a flight out of the country, according to Windsor police.
Plans for boutique hotel go up in smoke — for now
Fire crews in Windsor are working to put out a blaze at a former city bar. Crews were called to the scene of the former Champs bar in the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue on Friday morning.
London
Letter to council questions amount of debt owed by London Hydro
An unsuccessful candidate for London’s hydro board warns city council that the public utility under-reported the size of its debt by more than $30 million. But it’s an accusation the CEO of London Hydro flatly rejects.
'God forgives but we don’t': Loud outburst from stabbing victim’s family during sentencing hearing
An emotional outburst in a London, Ont. courtroom Friday disrupted the sentencing hearing of a woman who pleaded guilty for her part in the death of a 29-year-old Mohammed Abdallah.
'Their life still needs to be celebrated': Photographers sought to capture dying newborns with their families
Volunteers are needed for a London, Ont. group with a heartfelt mission. It consists of photographers who tastefully capture the final moments of dying newborn infants with their families.
Kitchener
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Kitchener
Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy named Reuben.
Waterloo unveils fully accessible, self-cleaning washroom
A new public washroom has opened in Uptown Waterloo and not only can it self-clean, but it's all fully accessible.
Barrie
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Arrest made in 2022 fatal shooting of woman in Alliston, Ont.
Police have made an arrest nearly two years after a woman was gunned down in front of her Alliston, Ont. home.
Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
Winnipeg
‘It’s pretty alarming’: Urban Wildlife encounters in Winnipeg this week
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
School division says Grade 12 exam suspended
Some Grade 12 students will not be writing their ELA exams Monday.
Rain, snow hit parts of southern Manitoba as system moves north from the U.S.
Parts of southern Manitoba have been hit by a lot of rain, and even snow, as a low-pressure system moves in from the United States.
Calgary
MRU prof calls out institution for lack of action against anti-Semitism on campus
Months after a troubling encounter on the Mount Royal University campus, which ended in a criminal charge against a protester, a professor is calling out the institution for not doing more to provide a safe environment for Jewish faculty and students.
'Poor communication': Calgary ticketholders uncertain about rescheduled 'Banksy' event
Uncertainty is growing among customers who bought tickets for an upcoming show in Calgary featuring the works of renowned street artist Banksy.
Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
Edmonton
Edmonton teen murder victim was fatally stabbed, autopsy shows
A 15-year-old boy who was killed in Edmonton earlier this week was fatally stabbed, an autopsy has confirmed, and his death has been deemed a homicide.
Killing penalties an Oilers 'X' factor this post-season
The Oilers' penalty-killers stuck to the script they've been performing to near-perfection in this year's NHL post-season by holding the Stars' power-play attack along the perimeter and not allowing it many good chances to take the first game of the Western Conference Final.
Alberta municipal leaders criticize vagueness of Bill 20 amendments
Alberta's premier says changes to a controversial bill are expected to be widely accepted by the province's municipalities. Leaders of them, however, are saying the opposite of Bill 20, arguing the legislation introduced a month ago in the legislature continues to threaten democracy.
Regina
Sask. first responders speak out following social media posts of accident scene
Yorkton Protective Fire Services is asking the public to have some compassion when taking photos and videos during the aftermath of accidents.
Regina Thunder loans jerseys to Regina Riot in time of need
The Regina Riot football team will be donning another local football team’s colours this Sunday at Leibel Field.
Human remains found in Canora, Sask.
An investigation us underway after RCMP say human remains were found in the town of Canora about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police investigating after two people stabbed on city bus
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed on a city bus Thursday night.
Sask. swimmer qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games, sets Canadian record
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Vancouver
Whitecaps fans frustrated superstar Messi will miss Vancouver vs. Miami game
Marc DeLuca and his wife had the perfect sixth birthday gift for their son, Jack — tickets to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play the Whitecaps in Vancouver.
BC SPCA appeals for donations with high demand for pet food banks
The sustained period of above-target inflation has put major pressure on all of us – so it's no wonder pet food donations are down at the BC SPCA.
PNE announces sponsor for new amphitheatre, asks public to vote on name
Freedom Mobile's name will be on the new, $103-million PNE amphitheatre when it opens in 2026, but what exactly comes after the company's name remains to be decided.
Vancouver Island
RCMP officer's social media posts prompt calls for suspension from First Nation chief
A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.
IIO investigating after police vehicle hits cyclist on Vancouver Island
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a police vehicle struck a cyclist on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Kelowna
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.