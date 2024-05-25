Off to sunny then rainy afternoon on Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend

A Sunny and warm day is in the forecast for the capital this Saturday with some rain late this evening.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 21 C on Saturday – increasing cloudiness then 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Cloudy skies, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C are forecasted for tonight.

On Sunday, the capital will see clearing skies with a high of 25 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 13 C are in the forecast for the night.

It’s going to be cloudy on Monday with a high of 21 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Rain showers will continue through the night with a low of 15 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.