Off to steamy, hot day in Ottawa Friday

It's hot and steamy outside in Ottawa this Friday morning, as a heat warning issued by Environment Canada remains in effect.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day with a high of 31 C that feels like 40 with humidex. Partly cloudy skies and a low of 21 C are in the forecast for tonight.

The heat warning is expected to continue into Saturday. A high of 30 C, sunny skies in the morning and early in the afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the day. Cloudy skies and a low of 19 C are forecasted for the night.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday -- a high of 26 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecasted. Cloudy skies and a low of 19 C are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.4 C and a low of 15.4 C.