Off-duty Ottawa police officer killed in crash in Perth, Ont.
An off-duty Ottawa police officer driving home from work died in a two-vehicle crash in Perth, Ont. overnight.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 7, east of Drummond Street East, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Drew Nadeau, 31, of Perth, Ont.
Nadeau joined the Ottawa Police Service in March 2020, after serving as a firefighter in the military.
Ottawa police say Const. Nadeau died in the collision while driving home from work.
"Drew was just 31 years old. He was an incredible young man who served his community with pride and dedication," police said on Twitter.
"Our hearts and support are with his wife, his family, friends and colleagues. We want to thank all of the emergency responders who rendered assistance at the scene.
"Drew will be missed."
The driver of the transport truck was not hurt.
Police continue to investigate.
