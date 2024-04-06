OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Off-duty Ottawa police officer facing impaired driving charges following 2-vehicle collision

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says one of its officers has been placed on administrative duties after getting involved in a two-vehicle collision while off-duty on March 17.

    Police note that there were injuries reported in the collision.

    Cst. Cory Chuchryk has been charged with impaired driving, fail to stop after accident and dangerous driving.

    He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on May 4.

