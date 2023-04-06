Off-duty firefighter rescues driver from ditch in Ottawa's south end

Ottawa fire says a vehicle landed in a ditch in the area of the Airport Parkway and Uplands Drive on Wednesday, and began sinking with a trapped driver inside. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) Ottawa fire says a vehicle landed in a ditch in the area of the Airport Parkway and Uplands Drive on Wednesday, and began sinking with a trapped driver inside. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city

Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina