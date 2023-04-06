Off-duty firefighter rescues driver from ditch in Ottawa's south end

An off-duty Ottawa firefighter jumped into a ditch to rescue the driver from a vehicle sinking in a water filled ditch in Ottawa's west end.

A vehicle landed in a ditch in the area of the Airport Parkway and Uplands Drive just before 12 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy freezing rain was falling in the area at the time of the incident.

The vehicle began sinking in the water with a trapped driver inside.

Ottawa fire says an off-duty firefighter was driving by the scene when it happened, jumped into the water and rescued the driver through the window.

The driver of the vehicle was brought back to the shore.

Paramedics say the driver of the vehicle was assessed at the scene.