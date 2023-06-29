OC Transpo will roll out on-demand service in two-three zones this fall

OC Transpo will begin test driving on-demand transit this fall, using spare Para Transpo buses to allow riders to order a bus trip like an Uber or a Lyft.

The Transit Commission received an update on OC Transpo's plan to launch a pilot project for on-demand bus service, focusing on two to three zones with limited/no service or low ridership.

"On-demand transit leverages technology to provide flexible scheduling and routing in real time," OC Transpo's program manager for service strategy Claire O'Donnell told the Transit Commission.

"This helps to reduce wait and travel times, while improving customer experience. Under this pilot project, customers can request an origin destination and time within a specified geographical zone, using an app, website or the contact centre."

The Transit Commission directed staff to explore on-demand transit in 2021, as the transit service experienced low ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Belleville launched an on-demand service for overnight service in 2018, before expanding it into the evenings.

OC Transpo will pilot the on-demand transit system in two or three zones in the city of Ottawa.

"The pilot zones must either be a growing area with limited or no transit service, or areas with current service with low ridership," O'Donnell said.

Riders and the Transit Commission will receive information about the zones offering on-demand service in the fall. Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says OC Transpo will run the pilot project internally.

OC Transpo will only offer weekend only on-demand service in the fall, but O'Donnell says there is the potential to expand the program to daily service and more zones after the pilot period and with the acquisition of more buses.

OC Transpo has entered into a software agreement with a Canadian company Pantonium, which specializes in on-demand transit to offer the pilot project.

Staff will report to the Transit Commission with a business plan for possible expansion following the pilot project.

The Transit Service's 5-year roadmap outlined plans to test on-demand transit, with a timeline of summer 2023 to the winter of 2025.