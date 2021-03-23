OTTAWA -- After a year of low ridership, OC Transpo staff are considering service and job cuts in a bid to save money.

A report prepared for the transit commission meeting next week outlines steps the transit service plans to take to find cost savings as fare revenue continues to be low.

"A set of COVID-19 service adjustments are being made in mid-2021, which will better match the connectivity and capacity of the OC Transpo system to the current travel needs in Ottawa," the report says. "These service adjustments are based on current ridership counts and on suggestions from customers, employers, Councillors, and staff."

Temporary service reductions have already been made on the Confederation Line LRT.

OC Transpo expects the changes would save $5.5 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2022.

Among the changes are 70 job cuts, which staff say will be attained through attrition and reassignment.

For riders, a number of routes will be shortened or temporarily cut starting in June. Other routes will have fewer buses per hour.

For all of 2020, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi insisted that route cuts were a last resort. OC Transpo deferred several infrastructure projects into 2022 or beyond in a bid to save cash, but ridership has remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

During the last transit commission meeting, commissioners heard that ridership had grown in February with the return of in-person learning to about 27 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

All of the changes will be discussed at the transit commission meeting on March 31.

OC Transpo says the following nine routes will be temporarily suspended starting in June 2021. Their last day of operation will be Friday, June 18, 2021.

Route 17 from Wateridge – Customers can use Routes 7 and 27

Route 224 from Beacon Hill – Customers can use Route 24 to connect to Blair Station

Route 225 from Orléans and Chapel Hill South – Customers can use Route 34 and adjusted Route 32 to connect to Blair Station

Route 233 from Orléans – Customers can use Route 33 to connect to Blair Station

Route 235 from Orléans – Customers can use Route 35 to connect to Blair Station

Route 251 from Bells Corners – Customers can use Route 57 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 266 from Kanata – Customers can use Routes 63 and 64 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 275 from Barrhaven – Customers can use Route 75 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 284 from Manordale – Customers can use adjusted Route 82 to connect to Tunney’s Pasture Station

"These routes will be temporarily suspended until system ridership recovers to closer to normal levels," staff said.

Service on many 200-series "Connexion" routes will be reduced to every 30 minutes, while several other routes will see frequency reductions during peak periods Monday to Friday.

Some routes are to be shortened while others will be extended, staff say, noting that service to downtown has declined significantly but routes serving hospitals, shopping areas, and some employment locations have remained up to 80 per cent of normal levels.

Shortened routes:

Route 15 – Midday service from Monday to Friday to the Museum of History in Gatineau will be removed. Customers who use this service can instead use STO Route 67.

Route 37 – All trips will start and end at Place d’Orléans Station. Customers can transfer to Route 39 and other routes to continue to or from Blair Station.

Route 40 – All trips which currently extend via the Transitway will start and end at Greenboro Station. Customers can transfer to Routes 97, 98, and other routes to continue to or from Hurdman Station.

Route 55 – All trips will start and end at Westgate Shopping Centre. Customers can transfer to Route 85 to continue to or from Bayshore Station.

Route 58 – All trips will start and end at Lincoln Fields Station. Customers can transfer to Routes 57, 61, 62, 63, 64, 74, 75, and other routes to continue to or from Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Route 74 – All trips which currently extend via the Vimy Memorial Bridge will start and end at Nepean Woods Station. Customers can transfer to Route 99 to continue to or from Riverview Station.

Route 83 – All trips will start or end at Baseline Station. Customers can transfer to Routes 74, 75, and other routes to continue to or from Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Route 84 – All trips will start or end at Baseline Station. Customers can transfer to Routes 74, 75, and other routes to continue to or from Tunney’s Pasture Station.

Extended routes: