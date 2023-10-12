OC Transpo spent $725,000 on support staff at stations during LRT shutdown this summer

The OC Transpo red vest staff deployed to LRT stations during the O-Train disruption this summer cost taxpayers $725,000.

As part of the standard operating procedures, customer service outreach staff are deployed to support customers at all stations along Line 1 following any LRT shutdown or disruption to service.

In response to an inquiry from Coun. Tim Tierney, staff say approximately 200 staff were deployed at the 13 stations between July 17 and Sept. 15, working a total of 12,900 hours. The red vest staff were at stations during normal O-Train operating hours, with 30 to 35 employees per day working at peak periods during the disruption.

"The majority of the staff were working overtime to support this campaign and the total estimated cost is $725,000," Troy Charter, director of Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations, said in a memo.

OC Transpo shut down O-Train service on July 17 after an issue was discovered with one bearing on an LRT vehicle during routine inspection. Partial O-Train service resumed on August 8, with full service starting Aug. 14.

"Outreach staff remained to help ensure safety and assist passengers. Customer Service Outreach was largely completed on August 25," Charter said.

"On August 28, outreach levels were reduced to support Express Service only. These levels were reduced to 6 staff daily on weekdays only at Blair and Tunney’s Pasture between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 6 staff in the afternoons at the 3 downtown express stops between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m."

The final day for the red vests was Sept. 15, and there are currently no plans to restart outreach related to the July/August LRT shut down, according to Charter.

With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Kristy Cameron