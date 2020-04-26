OTTAWA -- It’s the final week of service on the O-Train Trillium Line for two years.

The final day of service on the O-Train Line 2 is Saturday, May 2. The north-south rail line is closing to allow for construction to expand the train from Bayview Station to Riverside South, with a link to the Ottawa International Airport.

During construction, OC Transpo will operate “R2 bus service” along the entire line, with buses stopping at all stations along the O-Train line, as well as South Keys, Walkley and Heron stations. There will also be stops at Preston/Gladstone.

OC Transpo says buses will operate at least every 15 minutes and more frequently if required to provide additional capacity.

Service levels will increase for the fall and winter service period to account for increased demand.

The City of Ottawa is implementing a new “bus-only lane” northbound on Bronson Avenue to reduce travel time and improve reliability at busy times.

A new “bus-only roadway” will be opened in the fall at Carleton University to reduce travel times through the campus.

The new 16 kilometre O-Train Trillium Line is scheduled to resume service in September 2022. There will be eight new stations along the route.