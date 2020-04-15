OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is limiting passengers on Para Transpo buses and taping down the double-decker vents in a bid to protect passengers and staff from COVID-19.

The City of Ottawa's transit service is outlining the steps it has taken to address concerns about safety on buses and the O-Train lines during the pandemic.

In March, OC Transpo implemented rear door boarding and blocked seats at the front of conventional buses and locked the front door closest to the driver cab of the Confederation Line.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Director of Transit Operations Jim Greer says “the safety of our employees and customers remains OC Transpo’s top priority.”

“We have made several adjustments to service across the network to avoid overcrowding and to allow customers and employees to maintain safe physical distance.”

Greer says measures implemented include:

Only one Para Transpo passenger is transported on a vehicle at one time

Taped down the double-decker vents from the main bus HVAC system that are above and near the operator. Green says “this change keeps recirculated air away from the operator cab.”

Two OC Transpo bus operators, a transit special constable and a Confederation Line “red vest” ambassador have all tested positive for COVID-19.

OC Transpo has made “pandemic leave” available to all employees.

Greer says a “unique idea developed by staff” resulted in stickers developed for maintenance and facilities staff to confirm that a bus has been sanitized after use.

Hand sanitizer is also provided to all front-line OC Transpo workers.

In March, OC Transpo reduced service on the Confederation Line and the Trillium Line, and conventional bus service runs on a Saturday schedule during weekdays.

Green says “as the situation continues to evolve, we will continue to work with our union, city partners and staff to make adjustments and implement new measures, as required.”

Starting Wednesday, the City of Brockville revised the seat configuration on buses to allow for maximum social distancing by transit users.

A maximum of eight riders are allowed on a bus at one time.

In a statement, the City of Brockville asks riders to “leave bus seats empty for those who need them most urgently.”