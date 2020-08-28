OTTAWA -- The Covid-19 pandemic has provided a new challenge for OC Transpo as students using public transportation are set to return to school.

The challenge comes because of staggered start times for a return to classes and a schedule to provide customized bus service to 37 schools in four boards.

OC Transpo rolled out its plans for fall service. The new schedule starts on Sunday, Aug. 30, and includes increased trips to post-secondary schools and the return of school service 600-series bus routes.

In a memo to Council, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi said school service will start on Monday, Aug. 31, but buses may be temporarily reassigned due to the staggered return to school dates.

"Once the schools open to all grades, the service will be fully committed to those routes, and will be adjusted further if there are further changes to the school times," writes Manconi.

OC Transpo says it will constantly monitor start and end times and schools in cooperation with the four school boards and the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority.

All students will be required to wear masks on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.

Here is a look at plans for the four school boards in Ottawa, as outlined in a memo to Council from Manconi:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

There is no change to morning start times, and so regular morning school trips will operate to all schools;

Grades 7 and 8 will maintain regular morning start and afternoon end times;

Regular afternoon school trips will operate from high schools with Grade 7 and 8 students to accommodate their dismissal times;

Grades 9 to 12 will be dismissed at earlier times in the afternoon. For the earlier end times, new trips will be added and travel options on regular midday service will be identified to accommodate student needs. The regular afternoon school trips from the high schools that only serve Grades 9 to 12 will not operate; and,

Students will have staggered return dates, to be determined by the school board.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Regular September school service will operate, with the potential to adjust capacity based on requirements;

Regular morning start and afternoon end times will be maintained for all grades;

Grade 7 will return to school on Sept. 8;

Grade 8 will return to school on Sept. 9; and,

Grades 9 to 12 will return to school on Sept. 14 or 15.

French Catholic and Public School Boards

Regular September school service will operate, with the potential to adjust capacity based on requirements

Regular morning start and afternoon end times will be maintained for all grades;

The Catholic school board will return to class Sept. 3 or 4; and,

The Public school board will have a staggered return between Sept. 3 and 9.

OC Transpo says standby buses will be available to ensure there are no gaps in school service.

For more information on OC Transpo bus routes to schools, visit, octranspo.com and check out the Travel Planner.